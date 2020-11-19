CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should call police of FBI Pittsburgh, officials say.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI Pittsburgh is looking for a woman wanted in connection with an “ongoing investigation.”

They say anyone who knows where Kristin Steffan is should call police or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.

FBI Pittsburgh did not release any information about the investigation and said no other details are available at this time.

