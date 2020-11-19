CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former school bus driver in Monessen has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Jack LaForte was sentenced in federal court to 78 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release on Thursday after pleading guilty last year to possessing child porn.

The 56-year-old was under investigation after Homeland Security was alerted to information about the upload of child pornography from an IP address that traced to LaForte’s home in Monessen.

In June 2019, law enforcement officials seized a laptop, and a forensic review revealed videos that depicted the sexual exploitation of minors, including those that had not yet reached the age of 12.

