Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING (KDKA) – Kittanning Police responded to a call on Wednesday morning for reports of a domestic violence situation in the 200 block of Chestnut Street around 11:00 a.m.
Once on the scene, officers began to investigate the situation and concluded that Jason Urik has assaulted a woman inside the home.
An officer attempted to take Urik into custody but Urik resisted and caused the officer to nearly fall down a flight of stairs.
Urik was taken into custody and is being charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, simple assault, resisting arrest, and harassment.
He is being held at the Armstrong County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
You must log in to post a comment.