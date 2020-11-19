CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept.'s Dr. Bogen Issues Stay-At-Home And 'Stop Social Gatherings' Advisory
A man was arrested after he nearly caused a police officer to fall down a flight of stairs.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KITTANNING (KDKA) – Kittanning Police responded to a call on Wednesday morning for reports of a domestic violence situation in the 200 block of Chestnut Street around 11:00 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers began to investigate the situation and concluded that Jason Urik has assaulted a woman inside the home.

An officer attempted to take Urik into custody but Urik resisted and caused the officer to nearly fall down a flight of stairs.

Urik was taken into custody and is being charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, simple assault, resisting arrest, and harassment.

He is being held at the Armstrong County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

