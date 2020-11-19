CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – NBA superstar LeBron James took to Twitter to give a shoutout to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin “just cause.”

“S/O MIKE TOMLIN just cause!!! Salute brother!” LeBron tweeted Wednesday.

Mike Tomlin, who has led the Steelers to a 9-0 season so far, is the winningest Black head coach in NFL history.

Since being hired in 2007, Tomlin and the Steelers have not had a losing season.

The Steelers won their sixth Super Bowl in 2009 under Tomlin and were in the Super Bowl again in 2011.

The Steelers go up against the Jaguars on Sunday seeking to improve their record to 10-0. They’re the only undefeated team in the league.

