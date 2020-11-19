By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,126 new cases of Coronavirus and 116 additional deaths.

With more than 7,000 cases reported across the state today, this is now the highest daily increase of cases to date, beating out the numbers from both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 288,978 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6-12 stood at 9.6%.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,581.

There are 2,629,527 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

#COVID19 Update (as of 11/19/20 at 12:00 am):

• 7,126 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 288,978 total cases statewide

• 9,581 deaths statewide

• 2,629,527 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 19, 2020

The state Health Department numbers show there are 30,786 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,265 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 36,589 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 6,169 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,786 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

