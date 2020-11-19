CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man wanted for a fatal shooting last week in East Liberty.

Police are urging the public to call them immediately if they have seen or see 36-year-old Terrence Washington of Pittsburgh. He also goes by the name Terrence Zeppenfeldt.

Washington is facing charges in the Nov. 10 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Makeida Thompson along Rippey Street.

When officers arrived, they were directed inside a home where they found Thompson who had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill)

Washington is facing charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

If you have seen him, Pittsburgh Police ask you to call them at 412-322-7800.

