By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The RMU men’s basketball program is pausing team activities because of positive coronavirus test results.

They didn’t say how many COVID-19 cases there are, but said the positive results were among team personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches and staff.

The season opener against Point Park originally scheduled for next Wednesday has been postponed, and non-conference games against Central Michigan and Florida Gulf Coast have been canceled.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is at the forefront of everything we do as a program,” RMU Pat Gallagher Head Coach Andrew Toole said in a statement.

“As we’ve witnessed throughout the country, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Despite our pause in team activities, we’ll get through this stronger as a team and will return when it is safe for everyone involved.”

