By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that Serra Catholic High School will be moving to remote learning today, November 19.
The decision was made after a third case in three days had been reported to the school and after guidance from the Allegheny County Health Department.
“It has been a blessing to successfully complete our first academic quarter with limited interruptions due to COVID,” said principal Tim Chirdon in a letter to parents. “I would like to thank everyone for their effort, cooperation, and understanding throughout this difficult time.”
Serra Catholic High school students will remain on a remote learning model until Tuesday, December 1 unless otherwise noted.
