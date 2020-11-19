CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept.'s Dr. Bogen Issues Stay-At-Home And 'Stop Social Gatherings' Advisory
Following a third COVID-19 case in three days, Serra Catholic High School is moving to remote learning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that Serra Catholic High School will be moving to remote learning today, November 19.

The decision was made after a third case in three days had been reported to the school and after guidance from the Allegheny County Health Department.

“It has been a blessing to successfully complete our first academic quarter with limited interruptions due to COVID,” said principal Tim Chirdon in a letter to parents. “I would like to thank everyone for their effort, cooperation, and understanding throughout this difficult time.”

Serra Catholic High school students will remain on a remote learning model until Tuesday, December 1 unless otherwise noted.

