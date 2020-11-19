By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A scooter-share service is rolling into Pittsburgh.
KDKA spotted a new installation of public scooters downtown Thursday. Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure says they’re in the process of finalizing the plan and getting approval.
The scooters are from a company called Spin, which is in dozens of cities around the world like Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, Portland, Tampa and Washington D.C.
According to Spin’s website, the company “partners with cities, campuses, community groups and businesses to provide dockless scooter-share services to get you where you need to go.”
Electric scooter companies like Lime and Bird have faced backlash and lawsuits over alleged scooter safety failure and injuries, the Washington Post reports.
KDKA was told the scooters in Pittsburgh would be painted black and gold. They’re not expected to be available until early spring.
