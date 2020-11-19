CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The 20-year-old young woman died in the Thursday morning crash.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Head-On Crash, Route 66, State Route 66, Two-vehicle accident, Washington Township, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on state Route 66 in Washington Township.

The Westmoreland County coroner said 20-year-old Brook Moyle was killed in a Thursday morning crash. The coroner said Moyle was driving north on Route 66 when she crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of traffic.

The car driven by Moyle then collided head-on with a vehicle traveling south, the coroner said, and Moyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Moyle did not have a seatbelt on.

Comments