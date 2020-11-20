By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say two people have been arrested in connection to a 2019 shooting in Wilkinsburg that killed one person and injured two others.
In a release on Friday, the Allegheny County Police Department said Herbert Lee Walker III and Kenya Harper have been charged for their alleged roles in the shooting.
Walker III is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide and criminal conspiracy. Harper is charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy.
Police say on Oct. 20, 2019, officials responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Jeannette Street. Mager Rainey, 22, was shot and killed and two women suffered from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say.
Walker III and Harper are in the Allegheny County Jail, and police have issued an arrest warrant for Jeremiah Ligon, who officials say is wanted for criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy.
Ligon is known to frequent Penn Hills and Wilkinsburg areas, police say.
