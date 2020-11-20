PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the final holdout races of the 2020 election just got tighter. Nicole Ziccarelli and Jim Brewster are tied.

This race is now going through court battles. The issue at hand is if some mail-in ballots should or should not be counted because of missing dates on the declaration envelopes.

The two candidates Democrat Brewster and Republican challenger Ziccarelli are tied. Brewster has about. 6,100 vote lead in Allegheny County and Ziccarelli has the same lead in Westmoreland County.

According to our partners at the Post Gazette, a commonwealth court decided more than 2,300 ballots should not be counted. They were submitted by Election Day but were missing the printed date.

The Allegheny County election board and an Allegheny County judge had ruled they could be counted. Ziccarelli filed an appeal to those decisions to the commonwealth court.

The Post Gazette reports The judge says the court is for enfranchising voters, but in this case the law is clear and enfranchisement doesn’t absolve people from not sending their ballots in accordance with the law.

According to the PG, Ziccarelli has asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to step on as well.