LUZERNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say Robert Savage is in the Fayette County Jail because he couldn’t take rejection.

“Apparently the victim and the suspect were in some kind of relationship and she called the relationship off,” Trooper Robert Broadwater said.

Investigators say after the break up the 30-year-old female victim started heading home down railroad tracks in Luzerne Township, Fayette County when savagely attacked her, beating and choking the woman.

“During her assault, he threatens to kill her and throw her into the river,” said Broadwater.

The victim broke free; Savage took off. She made it home, opened her bedroom door only to find: “Her boyfriend who just assaulted her is in her bedroom,” said Broadwater. “He entered through an open window.

According to state police, already beaten and bruised the victim was attacked again.

“He’s still hostile at this point and still continues to assault her — punching her, choking her, just assaulting her and still continuing to threaten to kill her and also her family,” said Broadwater.

By chance, during the alleged attack, the very people Savage threatened to kill came home.

“Family members come home, and they obviously startled him and he fled the residence,” Broadwater said.

Troopers discovered Savage cowering in nearby woods. Facing multiple counts including assault and strangulation, Robert Savage remains behind bars on $25,000 bond.