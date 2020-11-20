Comments (3)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI Pittsburgh says a woman wanted in connection with an “ongoing investigation” is in custody.
Earlier on Thursday, they asked anyone who knows where Kristin Steffan is to call police or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.
#FBI Pittsburgh is looking for Kristin Steffan, who is wanted as part of an ongoing investigation. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Steffan should contact police or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000 immediately. pic.twitter.com/Azt6nfKQ9f
— FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) November 19, 2020
FBI Pittsburgh did not release any information about the investigation and said no other details are available at this time.
Later in the day, they said Steffan had been taken into custody.
