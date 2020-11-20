PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
Archbishop Wood 41, Conwell Egan 7
Nazareth Area 37, Bethlehem Freedom 29
Parkland 45, Bethlehem Liberty 14
Pleasant Valley 42, Pocono Mountain East 0
Ridley 64, Harriton 0
PIAA State Semifinal
Class 1A
Jeannette 48, Reynolds 12
Class 2A
Wilmington 20, Beaver Falls 18
Class 3A
Central Valley 49, Bedford 20
Class 4A
Jersey Shore 39, Lampeter-Strasburg 35
Thomas Jefferson 62, Oil City 0
