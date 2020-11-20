CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Archbishop Wood 41, Conwell Egan 7

Nazareth Area 37, Bethlehem Freedom 29

Parkland 45, Bethlehem Liberty 14

Pleasant Valley 42, Pocono Mountain East 0

Ridley 64, Harriton 0

PIAA State Semifinal

Class 1A

Jeannette 48, Reynolds 12

Class 2A

Wilmington 20, Beaver Falls 18

Class 3A

Central Valley 49, Bedford 20

Class 4A

Jersey Shore 39, Lampeter-Strasburg 35

Thomas Jefferson 62, Oil City 0
___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

