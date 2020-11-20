Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (KDKA) — One dog in Ohio is done waiting for his forever home.
Ciabatta was the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center’s longest-term resident before he was adopted on Wednesday. The shelter said Ciabatta had been in and out since July 2018.
The shelter even put together a heartwarming goodbye video. The video features fun facts, pictures, and videos of the newly-adopted dog.
Ciabatta has the nickname Mr. Personality because “he never fails to make you laugh or smile,” the shelter said in the video.
“Thank you for bringing Ciabatta into your home! Tonight we celebrate. And tomorrow we work on finding our new longest-term dog their best home,” the shelter said in the caption of the video.
