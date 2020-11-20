By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,808 new cases of Coronavirus and 108 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 295,786 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6-12 stood at 9.6%.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,952 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 659 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,689.

There are 2,648,870 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

#COVID19 Update (as of 11/20/20 at 12:00 am):

• 6,808 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 295,786 total cases statewide

• 9,689 deaths statewide

The state Health Department numbers show there are 31,148 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,315 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 37,463 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 6,179 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,886 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

