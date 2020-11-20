By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 300 Pitt students received code of conduct violations for breaking the university’s coronavirus protocols this semester, according to the Pitt News.
The Pitt News cites Dean Kenyon Bonner, who said about 310 students had violated the code of conduct on the main campus. That’s out of the nearly 900 comments from Pitts’ anonymous reporting tool.
Right now, Pitt students are continuing to shelter in place as people quarantine before heading home for the holidays.
In the last update from Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office on Tuesday, they said cases are rising in the community but remain stable at the university. At that time, almost 100 students were in isolation.
The COVID-19 Medical Response Office is also encouraging people to virtually celebrate Thanksgiving this year.
