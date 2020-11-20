CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
The chase started in Allegheny County and ended near the Houston, Washington County exit.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOUSTON, Pa. (KDKA) – One person has been arrested and another was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended with a crash on I-79.

According to 911 dispatchers, a police chase started in Allegheny County and ended on I-79 southbound near the Houston exit Friday morning.

The driver allegedly leading police on a chase crashed into another car, dispatchers say, and a person in that vehicle was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested.

No information was immediately available on the victim’s condition.

I-79 is reportedly open with one lane in each direction.

