PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of jobs in the city of Pittsburgh could be in jeopardy. Millions of dollars in federal funding is needed.

The jobs that could be impacted include 200 police officers. According to the Trib, that was part of a three-hour-long hearing that went over next year’s proposed public safety budget.

The paper says the city needs at least 26 million dollars by July 1st to avoid making cuts that include 600 city employees. In those cuts, besides the 200 police officers, there’s more than 150 firefighters and more than 60 paramedics.

And finances aren’t the only thing that has put a strain on the city, according to the Trib, public safety workers responded to numerous pandemic emergencies while also dealing with more than 200 protests since May. That’s the information they received from the Public Safety Director.

There’s concern that cutting that many police officers would lead to an increase in crime in the city and put people in danger.

Council members will continue to speak with public safety leaders through December 14th. That’s when the council is expected to vote on a preliminary budget. The final plan should be adopted on December 21st.