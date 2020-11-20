By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Usually in soccer, giveaways are a bad thing.

However, on Thursday, it was the opposite for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The ‘Hounds teamed up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in McKees Rocks and helped more than 100 families in need.

For those in need, they were provided with Thanksgiving meals.

“We heard from a man from a different distribution who told us if it wasn’t for us he would be getting a microwave dinner for thanksgiving and so this allows him to be able to have turkey and have stuffing and have all of those things that we want for thanksgiving,” said. Melissa Murray of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

The boxes had all they needed for a Thanksgiving meal, turkey, and all the fixings.