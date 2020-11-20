Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday was the final lighting ceremony ever for the Tree of Lights at Point State Park.
Every year since 1988, Duquesne Light has turned the lights on at Point State Park.
This year, the lighting is being done to raise awareness and funds for “Operation Warmth” which provides winter coats to kids.
However, the lights will be retired after this holiday season in an effort to persevere the historic grounds of Fort Duquesne.
