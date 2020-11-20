Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt says over three days, 48 more students have tested positive for coronavirus.
As of Thursday, since Pitt’s last report on Tuesday, 78 students are in isolation. There have been eight more cases reported among employees.
On other campuses, Pitt-Greensburg is reporting three new student cases and Pitt-Johnstown is reporting one.
The university’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office says while cases in Allegheny County are rising, the main campus “holds steady.”
Right now, Pitt students are continuing to shelter in place as people quarantine before heading home for the holidays.
The COVID-19 Medical Response Office is also encouraging people to virtually celebrate Thanksgiving this year.
