By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Fox Chapel will stand trial, accused of killing another man and putting his body in the woods.
Adam Rosenberg pleaded not guilty in court on Friday, but his charges were held for trial.
Prosecutors say Rosenberg killed Christian Moore-Rouse and buried him near his home on Settlers Ridge Road.
Rosenberg is also accused of killing Jeremy Dentel of Baldwin.
