By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH/HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials are appealing the decision of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania to not count approximately 250 ballots from voters who voted provisionally on Election Day but failed to properly sign the outer envelope’s two signature lines.
In most cases, those voters signed one line but not another.
The county is asking for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn this decision and allow these 250 votes to be counted.
In a previous ruling from the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, it was ruled that unless voters signed both lines, their votes could not be counted.
Allegheny County is arguing that this is putting a technicality ahead of a citizen’s right to vote.
