By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Bear season in Pennsylvania has begun and those that want to track the harvest can watch it in real-time on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.

The tracker will include harvest totals, a breakdown of harvest by county, and a list of the 10 heaviest bears harvested.

On the Pa. Game Commission’s website, the tracker can be found under quick links and then clicking on “Bear Check Station Data.”

The tracker is updated continually as hunters check their harvest and the record is entered into the state’s database.

So far, hunters have harvested nearly 2,000 bears.

Bear season in Pennsylvania runs from November 21 through Tuesday, November 24. This year, a Sunday hunting day is included.

Bear hunters are required to take their harvest to a game commission check station within 24 hours.

Due to the pandemic, public access to check stations will be limited this year, and only successful hunters and their hunting party will be permitted in the checking area.

The tracker can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.