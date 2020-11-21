By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,778 new cases of Coronavirus and 112 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 302,564 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There have been 400,253 tests administered between November 14 and November 20, with 58,950 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 20.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Currently, there are 3,162 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 661 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,801.

There are 2,668,676 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 31,548 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,357 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 37,905 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 6,266 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,968 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

