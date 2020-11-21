PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The explosion of Coronavirus cases has led to the state issuing a new mask mandate and travel restrictions, which have taken effect statewide.

So what do you need to know now that those rules are in place? And will you be punished if you don’t follow them?

All this comes less than a week before the Thanksgiving holiday.

In a nutshell, these orders ask you to limit gatherings, stay home, and wear a mask.

The state travel restriction says anyone traveling from out of state is supposed to have a negative test within 72 hours of coming into Pa. — or quarantine for 14 days.

It does not apply to people commuting for work or medical care.

With the mask mandate, you are to wear one anytime you are around people, inside or outside.

They are also required to be worn anytime you are with people outside your household, even if you are physically distant.

It applies to schools, gyms, doctors offices, public transportation, and anywhere food is served.

“It will be the responsibility of law enforcement and businesses to enforce those mandates when people are in those businesses,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pa. Health Secretary.

Today @SecretaryLevine announced targeted efforts to control the spread of #COVID19 in Pennsylvania, including:

▪️ Issuing memo to acute care hospital CEOs/CMOs outlining opportunity to work collaboratively + expectations if they don’t to ensure health systems can provide care pic.twitter.com/N4yzrkylIt — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 17, 2020

“We don’t have guidance or mandates from the state as far what to enforce in mask orders. We’ve been fortunate when we do get a call, we’ve been able to work out an amicable agreement between the parties,” said Det. Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department.

The concern from health officials and county leaders will be the night before Thanksgiving, the holiday itself, and Black Friday.

They say it’s on us to to do the right things.