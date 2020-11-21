By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 594 new Coronavirus cases Saturday and 15 additional deaths.
Of today’s newly reported cases, 472 are confirmed from 2,632 PCR tests. There are 122 probable cases.
“New cases range in age from 4 months to 99 years with a median age of 39 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from October 22 to November 20. Nine of the positive tests are more than a week old.
There have been 1,755 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 427 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 159 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The county-wide death toll has reached 482.
There have been 23,121 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
Health officials say 251,113 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

