By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI Pittsburgh says a woman wanted in connection with an “ongoing investigation” is in custody.
Earlier on Thursday, they asked anyone who knows where Kristin Steffan is to call police or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.
#FBI Pittsburgh is looking for Kristin Steffan, who is wanted as part of an ongoing investigation. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Steffan should contact police or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000 immediately. pic.twitter.com/Azt6nfKQ9f
— FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) November 19, 2020
FBI Pittsburgh did not release any information about the investigation and said no other details are available at this time.
Later in the day, they said Steffan had been taken into custody.
On Friday, federal prosecutors indicted 21 members of an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in Washington, Allegheny and Fayette counties. Thirty-six-year-old Kristen Steffan from Canonsburg was one of the people charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
You must log in to post a comment.