Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Steelers running back James Conner helped 200 families in Erie receive a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
The Erie native made a donation of 200 turkeys to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and it was enough to help them provide the meals to families at a food distribution event on Friday morning and afternoon.
“I’m sorry I can’t be there personally, but my heart is in my hometown,” said Conner in a video on the food bank’s Facebook. “I’m thinking about you guys during tough times, and I wanted to show my gratitude. Happy holidays!”
Due to the NFL’s coronavirus protocols and with the Steelers set to travel to Jacksonville on Saturday, Conner was unable to attend in person.
You must log in to post a comment.