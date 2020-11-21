By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The North Hills School District has informed families that select winter sports teams to begin practicing on December 1.

North Hills School District’s temporary school closure ends on December 1.

According to the district, according to PIAA rules, winter sports athletes must participate in 15 practices prior to their first official game. The district has adjusted schedules so those athletes will have 15 days prior to the beginning of the season.

Families and student-athletes will be alerted to start dates from the coaches of each sport individually.

The district says that all teams must follow health and safety protocols at all times and coaches must confirm that all athletes are healthy with no COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the facility.

Masks will also be required for all athletes and coaches during practice and games, with the exception of swimming and diving, but those athletes must wear a mask immediately upon exiting the pool.