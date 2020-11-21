Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — The Pa. Game Commission is investigating after a Game Warden was struck by a utility terrain vehicle.
The Game Commission says it is seeking information related to an incident that took place near Distant, Armstrong County on Saturday, November 14.
The warden was struck by a dark colored UTV, with a red or orange front bumper. The Game Commission says it was possibly a Polaris Razor, and that it was being driven by a man with a female passenger.
The Game Commission asks anyone with information to contact its Southwest Region at 724-238-9523.
You must log in to post a comment.