By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 76-year-old man is back behind bars and facing numerous charges in connection with the committing of lewd acts in front of a teenage girl.
The Kiski Township Police Department says that Wayne Danjou is being held in the Armstrong County Jail following an investigation.
On November 19, the department received a complaint that a man was exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl along Sugar Hollow Road.
After investigating, officers determined that Danjou was committed lewd sexual acts to himself in front of the girl.
Danjou, who is on parole after being convicted of sexual assault of a minor is being charged with:
- corruption of a minor
- open lewdness
- indecent exposure
- harassment
