By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “The Frick Pittsburgh” is just another local attraction temporarily closing to the public due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Workers there say that the move is keeping with Allegheny County’s stay-at-home advisory issued on Nov. 18 and that it was temporary.
The attraction, commonly known as “The Frick,” originally was shut down for months in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. It has only been open to the public for about three months since reopening.
It is offering virtual tours of the museum, exhibits and grounds and the first floor of “Clayton.”
