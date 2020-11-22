By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – Burrell School District will be moving to remote learning following the district’s Thanksgiving break.

According to Burrell School District’s Superintendent Dr. Shannon Wagner, the district has reported four positive COVID-19 cases in the past week and in response to that, will take the next five days to provide families and students with information on how remote learning will work.

While remote learning will be in place for two weeks between December 1 and December 14, Dr. Wagner emphasized that it is not a full school closure and will continue to work with their clubs as well as athletics “as long as feasible.”

Then, following returning to in-person instruction on December 15, the district will again move to remote learning following winter break from January 4 until January 15 with in-person instruction beginning again on Tuesday, January 19.