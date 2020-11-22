Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some changes are being implemented for the Keystone Oaks School District.
In-person hybrid classes and synchronous learning will continue until Thanksgiving break.
Then, all hybrid-learning students will begin learning remotely on December 1 and December 2.
Remote learning will continue through December 4.
All athletic practices in the district will be at the discretion of coaches and the Athletic Director.
The district says it intends to resume in-person hybrid learning on December 7.
For more information, read the district’s full educational plan here.
