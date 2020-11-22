By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – You can add yet another award to the trophy case for Dan + Shay.
The country music duo won the award for “Favorite Country Song” at the 2020 American Music Awards for their song “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber.
Along with their win for “Favorite Country Song” they are also nominated for “Collaboration of the Year” for the same song as well as “Favorite Duo or Group – Country.”
It’s been a successful year for the duo, which includes Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh native, and Carnegie Mellon University alum.
Early this year, they won a GRAMMY for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance,” won an ACM Award for “Duo of the Year”, a CMT Country Music Award for “Duo Video of the Year,”, and most recently won the 2020 CMA “Vocal Duo of the Year” award.
