By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Lucy Pollock was a woman with a mission: to bring joy to people stuck inside their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pollock’s family announced on Sunday that she had passed away at 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

“The beautiful, lovely Lucy, talented woman and amazing mother, passed away last night at 3’o clock,” said Mary Ellen Raneri, Pollock’s daughter. “It was very unexpected. It was due to lung infections, and also she tested positive for COVID. So it’s quite an eye-opener for us and for everybody and so ironic what she struggled so hard to help people with eventually ended up hurting her.”

Pollock, 98 years old, of Unity Township would present homemade recipes in Facebook Live videos posted to her page, Baking With Lucy.

The videos consistently raked in thousands of views.

Pollock was even recently recognized by NBC’s Today show on November 18.

Pollock and her daughter began posting the tutorials as lockdowns began in most parts of the country. The first video was posted on March 30, with Pollock showing people how to make an Easter bread.

In March, Raneri told KDKA that her mother not only inspired people to watch the videos but to bake the recipes along with her.

Raneri stressed in a video posted to the page today that Pollock loved everyone who watched her videos and left comments. Raneri said in the video that Pollock had even intended to bake on Sunday before she started feeling ill and went to the hospital this weekend.

The family has asked that people who wish to leave their respects through mementos to drop them off at the Lopatich Funeral Home in Latrobe any day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Floral Door.