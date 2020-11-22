By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) – This time of year, with Thanksgiving right around the corner, when people think of giving back to the community, they usually think of food.

However, on Sunday in West Newton, the Mantle House Mission held a different kind of giveaway.

Organizers held a giveaway providing warm clothing to those in need.

“We want to give back to the community, it’s a tough time of year with everything going on, people are in need, and families are struggling,” said Marci Elsbury, the founder, and CEO of Mantle House Mission. “We want to open our hands and our hearts and love them, and say, ‘we’re here to help you.'”

They also provided those in need with personal care packages.