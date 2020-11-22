Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — The McKees Rocks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding John Deglmann who is currently missing.
Police say Delgmann may be suffering from a mental health emergency.
He is described as being 5’10 tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a hooded sweatshirt at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 20.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the McKees Rocks Police Department at 412-331-2302 or to call 911.
