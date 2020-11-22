Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in New Castle early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 4:30 a.m. with heavy fire coming out of a 2-story home on Ray Street.
Before the fire was under control, there were concerns that it would spread to neighboring houses, but crews were able to contain the fire.
Police were able to help an elderly woman get out of the house.
No one was injured, but the house may be a total loss.
The city fire investigator is looking into a cause.
