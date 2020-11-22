By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The. Pa. Department of Labor & Industry is warning the public of a new national scam aiming to commit fraud involving unemployment.

“As we continue to work with our state and federal law enforcement partners to prevent frauds and scams, please note the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will never contact you and ask for your personal, private information,” said Secretary Oleksiak in a press release. “If you receive a call, email, text, social media message, or other communication seeking information such as your username, password or full Social Security number, do not provide it. We will never ask you for this information.”

The ongoing scam involves working to commit identify theft by sending emails and Facebook posts telling recipients that they’ve won a prize.

When the victim clicks on a link provided, steps are given to provide their identity.

The Dept. of Labor & Industry is reminding the public that they do not offer assistance over social media, and any messages on social media platforms are likely fraudulent and should not be pursued.

For more information on identifying fraud, visit the Department’s website.