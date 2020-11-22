CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
The officers were recognized at a ceremony held by the department.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — The Northern Regional Police Department recently recognized three officers who are retiring at the end of the year.

Sergeant Charles Seibert, Officer Larry Vierling and Officer Bill Zavidny have more than 120 combined years of service between them, according to Northern Regional Police.

(Photo Credit: Northern Regional Police Department Facebook)

On Thursday, Nov. 19, the department held a ceremony at a joint police meeting, and the retirees received retirement badges.

