Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — The Northern Regional Police Department recently recognized three officers who are retiring at the end of the year.
Sergeant Charles Seibert, Officer Larry Vierling and Officer Bill Zavidny have more than 120 combined years of service between them, according to Northern Regional Police.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, the department held a ceremony at a joint police meeting, and the retirees received retirement badges.
You must log in to post a comment.