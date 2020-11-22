Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers TE Zach Gentry has sustained a knee injury in today’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten said that Gentry will not return to today’s game.
The Steelers currently are leading the Jaguars 10-3 in the second quarter.
