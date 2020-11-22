CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers TE Zach Gentry has sustained a knee injury in today’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten said that Gentry will not return to today’s game.

The Steelers currently are leading the Jaguars 10-3 in the second quarter.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

