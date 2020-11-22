By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh SWAT officers were called to the scene of an East Hills home early Sunday morning after a man barricaded himself in a home.

The situation developed after Zone 5 police officers witnessed a head-on collision along Calistoga Street just before 3:00 a.m.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene, prompting officers to follow the male driver to the 2500 block of Park Hill Drive.

It was there that the man ran into a residence and barricaded himself inside the home.

SWAT officers were called due to other people being in the home.

After other residents safely exited the home, SWAT officers worked to call the man down from the upstairs of the home.

After he refused officers commands, a K9 unit was deployed.

At this point, the man surrendered without incident around 4:00 a.m. He faces multiple charges.

The driver in the other vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was not injured.

Police continue to investigate.