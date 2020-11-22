PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local charitable organizations across the Pittsburgh area will be providing Thanksgiving meals to thousands of residents in the next week.

Beginning on Monday, Light of Life Rescue Mission will package over 1,800 Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need on the North Side.

After that, on Thanksgiving Day, Light of Life will provide 1,000 meals to those in need along with handing out winter hats, gloves, scarves, and hygiene kits.

Then, the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania will team up with several local companies, government agencies, and local restaurants to provide nearly 60,000 lunches, dinners, and weekend food packs to residents all across Allegheny county.

Those events will take place all across the county Monday through Wednesday.

One of the United Way’s partners for the distribution is Pittsburgh Public Schools.

4,500 of the meals will be distributed at five sites on November 24 and 25, including Pittsburgh Carmalt, Pittsburgh Faison, Pittsburgh Gifted Center, Pittsburgh Milliones, and Pittsburgh Perry.

Those distributions will be drive-through only and families must practice social distancing and remain in their vehicle during the pickup.