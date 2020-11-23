PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Board of Elections in Allegheny County will meet Monday morning to certify the November 3 general election results.

Allegheny County leaders are also appealing a decision by a Commonwealth court to not count about 250 provisional ballots.

They are now asking the State Supreme Court to overturn the decisions and allow the votes to be counted.

The issue in these provisional ballots was voters not properly signing the outer envelopes.

In most of these cases, voters signed one line, but not the other.

The Commonwealth court ruled that unless both lines were signed, the votes would not count.

Allegheny County is arguing that a technicality shouldn’t come before someone’s right to vote.

The County Board of Elections will be meeting virtually Monday to certify the election results.

The public is invited to watch — but the deadline to submit questions has passed.

The board will meet at 10:00 Monday morning.

Anyone wishing to the view the meeting can do so here.

KDKA has reached out to Allegheny County leaders to see if this lawsuit will impact the certification process.