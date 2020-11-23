By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Board of Elections in Allegheny County has voted 2-1 to certify the results of the Nov. 3 general election.

Board chairman, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, and Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, both Democrats, voted “yes.” Councilman Samuel DeMarco, a Republican, voted “no.”

There are five categories of votes which were not part of today’s certification process.

Not every vote was part of this. There are five categories of votes not part of the certification process today. More in next tweet. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 23, 2020

In all, those are approximately 2,500 votes that are part of court cases.

There are 254 challenged provisional ballots, 326 undated mail-in ballots in the 45 state senatorial districts, 1,196 undated mail-in ballots not in the 45th district, 708 mail-in postmarked and received after 8 p.m. on Election Day and before 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. There are also 23 mail-in ballots that arrived during that same time period but have no postmark.

The board will have to reconvene to vote on certifying these votes.

Allegheny County Board of Elections certifies votes cast for the November 3, 2020 general election which were not part of any legal challenge. The vote was 2-1 with Council Member DeMarco voting against. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 23, 2020

If the approximately 250 provisional ballots, Allegheny County leaders are appealing a decision by a Commonwealth Court to not count them. They are asking the State Supreme Court to overturn the decisions and allow the votes to be counted.

The issue in the provisional ballots was voters not properly signing the outer envelopes. In most of these cases, voters signed one line, but not the other.

The Commonwealth Court ruled that unless both lines were signed, the votes would not count.

Allegheny County is arguing that a technicality shouldn’t come before someone’s right to vote.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.