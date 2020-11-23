CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Board of Elections in Allegheny County has voted 2-1 to certify the results of the Nov. 3 general election.

Board chairman, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, and Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, both Democrats, voted “yes.” Councilman Samuel DeMarco, a Republican, voted “no.”

There are five categories of votes which were not part of today’s certification process.

In all, those are approximately 2,500 votes that are part of court cases.

There are 254 challenged provisional ballots, 326 undated mail-in ballots in the 45 state senatorial districts, 1,196 undated mail-in ballots not in the 45th district, 708 mail-in postmarked and received after 8 p.m. on Election Day and before 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. There are also 23 mail-in ballots that arrived during that same time period but have no postmark.

The board will have to reconvene to vote on certifying these votes.

If the approximately 250 provisional ballots, Allegheny County leaders are appealing a decision by a Commonwealth Court to not count them. They are asking the State Supreme Court to overturn the decisions and allow the votes to be counted.

The issue in the provisional ballots was voters not properly signing the outer envelopes. In most of these cases, voters signed one line, but not the other.

The Commonwealth Court ruled that unless both lines were signed, the votes would not count.

Allegheny County is arguing that a technicality shouldn’t come before someone’s right to vote.

