By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the last 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 962 new Coronavirus cases but no additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 792 are confirmed from 4,146 PCR tests. There are 107 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years with a median age of 42 years,” the Health Department reports. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 10-22. Three tests are more than a week old.

There have been 1,858 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 429 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 160 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 482.

There have been 24,086 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Saturday’s report, 253,619 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

